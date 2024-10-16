Excitement builds for game 3 of the WNBA finals on Wednesday
Excitement is building for basketball fans as the Minnesota Lynx are scheduled to host game 3 of the WNBA finals Wednesday night.
Lynx fans are hoping a home game will tip the scales, and are expecting a full house.
It’s a best-of-five series so if the Lynx win Wednesday and Friday, they take the WNBA Championship Title — something that hasn’t happened since 2017.
If you want to go to the game, there are still tickets available, starting at $30.
There are also several watch parties across the Twin Cities, including:
- A Bar of Their Own in Minneapolis
- Riverview Theater in Minneapolis
- Kieran’s Irish Pub in Minneapolis