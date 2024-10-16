Excitement builds for game 3 of the WNBA finals on Wednesday

Excitement is building for basketball fans as the Minnesota Lynx are scheduled to host game 3 of the WNBA finals Wednesday night.

Excitement is building for basketball fans as the Minnesota Lynx are scheduled to host game 3 of the WNBA finals Wednesday night.

Lynx fans are hoping a home game will tip the scales, and are expecting a full house.

It’s a best-of-five series so if the Lynx win Wednesday and Friday, they take the WNBA Championship Title — something that hasn’t happened since 2017.

If you want to go to the game, there are still tickets available, starting at $30.

There are also several watch parties across the Twin Cities, including: