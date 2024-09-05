myTalk to host roundtable discussion on domestic violence with Justin Baldoni

myTalk 107.1 will host a round-table discussion on domestic violence on Thursday afternoon, joined by Justin Baldoni, who starred in “It Ends With Us.”

“It Ends With Us” has inspired conversations about domestic violence.

The roundtable will be hosted by Brittany Arneson and Kendall Mark of The Brittany & Kendall Show with special guest host Colleen Lindstrom.

The roundtable will also have experts from NO MORE and Tubman, organizations that help people who have experienced domestic or sexual violence.

You can find more information here.

You can listen to the roundtable live from 3-4:30 p.m. here.