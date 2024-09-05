myTalk to host roundtable discussion on domestic violence with Justin Baldoni
myTalk 107.1 will host a round-table discussion on domestic violence on Thursday afternoon, joined by Justin Baldoni, who starred in “It Ends With Us.”
“It Ends With Us” has inspired conversations about domestic violence.
The roundtable will be hosted by Brittany Arneson and Kendall Mark of The Brittany & Kendall Show with special guest host Colleen Lindstrom.
The roundtable will also have experts from NO MORE and Tubman, organizations that help people who have experienced domestic or sexual violence.
You can find more information here.
You can listen to the roundtable live from 3-4:30 p.m. here.
If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, several resources are available to offer help. For immediate help, contact:
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.
- Minnesota Day One at 866-223-1111.
- The Women’s Advocates crisis line at 651-227-8284.
More than 12 million people just in the U.S. are affected by domestic violence every year, according to the National Domestic Violence Hotline.
The organizations listed above can help connect victims to resources like safe shelter, advocacy, legal help and support groups.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline also offers tips for identifying abuse and supporting victims of abuse. CLICK HERE to see those.
Other organizations that can help include:
- Violence Free Minnesota at 651-646-6177 or 800-289-6177.
- Battered Women’s Legal Advocacy Project at 612-343-9842.
- Mending the Sacred Hoop at 888-305-1650.
- Minnesota Coalition Against Sexual Assault at 612-209-9993.
Minnesota also has a list of many other resources for victims of crimes that can be found HERE.