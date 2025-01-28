Music by the Mississippi festival returning this summer
This summer, music lovers can catch a variety of artists at the Music by the Mississippi festival, which is back for a second year.
Organizers with the music festival say the event will be held on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26 at the Treasure Island Amphitheater.
This year’s lineup includes:
Friday:
- Shane Smith & The Saints
- James Whatton Band
- Trenton Fletcher
Saturday:
- Shakey Graves
- Soul Asylum
- Wild Horses
- Charlie Parr
- Mike Munson Trio
Two-day passes will go on sale this Friday and start at $40. Meanwhile, if you want to attend for one day, those tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 4.
An amount from each ticket sold will benefit ACES (Athletes Committed to Educating Students), which is the Charity of the Month for July at Treasure Island.