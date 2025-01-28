Music by the Mississippi festival returning this summer

This summer, music lovers can catch a variety of artists at the Music by the Mississippi festival, which is back for a second year.

Organizers with the music festival say the event will be held on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26 at the Treasure Island Amphitheater.

This year’s lineup includes:

Friday:

Shane Smith & The Saints

James Whatton Band

Trenton Fletcher

Saturday:

Shakey Graves

Soul Asylum

Wild Horses

Charlie Parr

Mike Munson Trio

Two-day passes will go on sale this Friday and start at $40. Meanwhile, if you want to attend for one day, those tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 4.

An amount from each ticket sold will benefit ACES (Athletes Committed to Educating Students), which is the Charity of the Month for July at Treasure Island.