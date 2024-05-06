Murder charge in fentanyl overdose case dismissed for one of the defendants

A third-degree murder charge filed against a woman accused of selling fentanyl to a man who later fatally overdosed has been dismissed, according to court documents filed in Aitkin County.

The dismissal, signed by Senior Assistant County Attorney Lisa Roggenkamp Rakotz, listed the reason as, “In the interests of justice.”

Kristina Marie Krone, 43, was initially charged with third-degree murder in September, along with Stephen Michael Bochniak, 33.

As previously reported, Aitkin County first responders were called to an overdose in Malmo Township on June 18. The man was later declared deceased and his cause of death was determined to be fentanyl toxicity.

Bochniak has a court appearance scheduled for May 14.