2 charged in connection with fentanyl overdose that killed 1

Two people from northern Minnesota are facing charges after allegedly selling fentanyl to a man who overdosed on it.

Stephen Michael Bochniak, 32, and Kristina Marie Krone, 42, are charged with one count each of third-degree murder, court records show.

On June 18, deputies from the Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office responded to an overdose in Malmo Township around 9:18 p.m. When law enforcement arrived, they found the victim on the floor and the victim’s girlfriend administering Narcan.

A criminal complaint stated that after arriving, officials noticed a piece of tin foil containing a burnt substance, a piece of tin foil containing a white substance, two hypodermic needles, and an empty bottle of Narcan.

First responders arrived at the scene a short time later and the victim was declared dead, the complaint states. An autopsy from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the victim’s cause of death as fentanyl toxicity.

The victim’s girlfriend led officials to Krone and Bochniak, who allegedly sold the victim the fentanyl. A search of the victim’s phone confirmed the fentanyl purchase was facilitated by Krone and carried out by Bochniak, officials say.

Bochniak is currently in custody at Aitkin County Jail, according to the Aitkin County Jail roster.

Bochniak is due to appear in court for a first appearance on Thursday.

Krone is due to appear in court for a Rule 8 appearance on Oct. 5.