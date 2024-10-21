Murder charge dismissed against man accused in Minneapolis Target parking lot shooting

A second-degree murder charge against a man accused in a fatal Minneapolis shooting in January has been dismissed.

According to court documents filed last week, “The State cannot prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt at this time.”

21-year-old Barqalde Abdullahi Barqadle had initially been charged on Jan. 18.

As previously reported, Minneapolis police responded to the parking lot of the Target on New Brighton Boulevard on a report of a shooting on Jan. 15.

There, officers found a 19-year-old suffering a gunshot wound to his chest — he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Barqadle stayed on the scene and was arrested.