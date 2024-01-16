Man arrested after fatal shooting in parking lot of northeast Minneapolis Target store

Minneapolis police say they arrested a man for suspected murder after a fatal shooting in the parking lot of a Target store in northeast Minneapolis on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the lot along New Brighton Boulevard, just north of Interstate 35W, at around 3:45 p.m.

There, they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound lying in the parking lot. The man was then taken to the hospital, where he died, police say.

Investigators believe a gun was fired during a fight.

Officials say 20-year-old Barqadle Abdullahi Barqadle was involved and remained at the scene until after police arrived. He was booked into jail for suspected murder after being interviewed by police.

The victim’s name and official cause of death will later be released by the Hennepin County medical examiner.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by submitting a tip online or calling 1-800-222-8477.