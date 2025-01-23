Murder case dismissed against accused shooter after new information surfaces

The murder case against a man accused of killing another person during a drug deal has been dismissed after new information was provided to prosecutors.

Angel Jesus Zavala Gallegos, who was arrested for second-degree murder back in August 2024, has had his case dropped by Hennepin County court after new information was provided to prosecutors.

“Based on new information that has developed in the case since the time of charging, the State is no longer able to meet its burden of proof,” court documents state. “Investigation by law enforcement will continue, but the State needs to dismiss at this time.”

The new information that was brought to light has not been made public at this time.

Zavala Gallegos, according to charging documents, was originally believed to have killed 26-year-old D’Shawn JC Porter of Inver Grove Heights during a drug sale in August 2024.

Charging documents stated Zavala Gallegos shot Porter in the head after the latter had requested more crack during the sale.

Police said they used surveillance footage to monitor Zavala Gallegos’ movements before and after the shooting and tracked him to his home, reportedly overhearing Zavala Gallegos mention a shooting during their investigation.

The charging document said Zavala Gallegos gave inconsistent accounts to police about the events leading up to the shooting.

He reportedly claimed not to know Porter but still referred to him by his nickname, “Fatboy,” and allegedly claimed two masked men pulled up in a white sedan, which police said was not spotted in security footage, got out and shot Porter.

Zavala Gallegos, according to the Hennepin County Jail roster, was released from custody on Jan. 8.