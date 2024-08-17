Man killed in Minneapolis shooting identified

The man who was shot and killed in Minneapolis Thursday has been identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The man was identified as 26-year-old D’Shawn JC Porter of Inver Grove Heights. The county examiner stated he had been shot in his head and neck.

According to information provided by Minneapolis Police on Thursday, Porter was with a group of people near the 2900 block of 12th Avenue South Thursday when a fight broke out with another man.

That other man reportedly then shot Porter in an alleyway, where police later said he died despite first aid treatment.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara said the area has been “problematic,” with it being known as a hotspot for drug dealing and occasional gunfire.

At the time of reporting, no arrests have been made.