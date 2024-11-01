Multiple people injured in Dinkytown shooting

At least three people were injured Friday morning following a reported shooting.

According to the University of Minnesota Police Department(UMN PD), the shooting occurred at 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of 4th Street Southeast and 13th Avenue Southeast.

Police said three people had been injured by gunfire but did not comment on the severity of their injuries.

The incident occurred off campus, according to UMN PD, and it is unknown if anyone from the university’s campus community was involved in the incident.

UMN PD said they had no suspect information to share at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Minneapolis Police at 612-673-3000.