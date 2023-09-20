Multiple Edina schools closed Wednesday over ‘concerning message’ left on school voicemail

Edina Public Schools are closing multiple campuses after a “concerning message” was left on a school voicemail.

School officials say they are working with the Edina Police Department to determine the credibility of the voicemail’s content. No other details on the voicemail were provided.

In response, the Edina Community Center (ECC), Southview Middle School and Concord Elementary campuses are closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution” according to Edina Public Schools.

These closings include Normandale Elementary, Early Learning Center and Spanish Dual Language.

On Friday, Edina High School and Valley Middle School moved to online learning because of another threat.

A 17-year-old was arrested after he posted a video of himself Thursday evening with a gun outside Edina High School.