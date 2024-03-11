MSP keeps title for best airport in North America

For the third straight year, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has been named the Best Airport in North America by Airports Council International.

According to the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), this is also the seventh time out of the last eight years that the airport has been awarded the title.

The award is based on surveys sent to 595,000 on-site travelers at 400 airports located in 95 countries. The surveys included indicators defining a passenger’s overall experience, check-in, security, cleanliness, shopping and dining, as well as ease of finding their way through the airport.

“MSP’s streak of year-after-year ASQ awards is an impressive feat that demonstrates the continuous pursuit to create services, amenities and a total welcoming experience that has passengers eager to return to visit or do business in Minnesota,” MAC Chairman Rick King said in a prepared statement about the award.

MSP is also ranked as the 19th busiest airport in North America, having served 34.7 million people in 2023, up 11% from 2022, according to the MAC.