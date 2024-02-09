MPS Superintendent addresses public Friday morning

The new superintendent for Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) addressed community members and the media on Friday morning.

MPS Superintendent Dr. Lisa Sayles-Adams introduced herself, discussed her first week on the job and her passion for MPS, and answered questions during the 10 a.m. press conference at The Davis Center.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Board picks longtime Twin Cities educator as new Minneapolis Public Schools superintendent

New MPS superintendent marks first day, but challenges lie ahead

Superintendent contract approved, Patrick Henry High School renamed during Tuesday meeting