MPD updates pursuit policy to include felony firearm discharges, gun pointing

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) has updated its pursuit policy to give officers more flexibility to initiate a chase, according to MPD.

On May 2, MPD updated its policy and procedure manual to include felony firearm discharges and firearm pointing as a reason for initiating a chase.

According to the manual, officers are authorized to begin a pursuit if they know or have reasonable grounds to believe the suspect has committed violent offenses, have current, reliable information that the suspect is about to commit violent offenses, or if the suspect’s driving prior to the attempted stop is so reckless that they pose a risk to the public if not stopped.

Violent offenses are defined in the manual as murder, attempted murder, violent sex crimes, robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first- and second-degree assault, firearm pointing, and more.

The manual adds that the police chief is required to be notified when any chase is initiated and the manual outlines the circumstances in which a chase must be terminated. Additionally, a pursuit must be terminated if the driver refuses to stop and the only known reason for the chase is a petty misdemeanor.

The change comes as some Minnesota lawmakers have pushed for tougher consequences in connection with recent carjacking crimes. Some of the carjackings have involved suspects pointing a gun at victims in order to gain access to the car.

The full Minneapolis Police Department Policy and Procedure Manual can be read below: