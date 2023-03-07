Man federally charged for Twin Cities carjackings

Federal prosecutors have filed charges against a man accused of stealing multiple vehicles at gunpoint this year.

According to U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger, a criminal complaint shows 33-year-old Donovan Goodman was charged with possession of a firearm as a felon and carjacking.

The complaint says Goodman fled from Ramsey County deputies in a stolen Ford F150 during an attempted traffic stop the night of Jan. 30. Law enforcement then disabled the F150, which was headed the wrong way on Interstate 694. Goodman got out, carjacked another vehicle that had stopped near the crash scene and drove away.

During that chase, someone in the F150 threw a pit bull puppy out of the vehicle while it was still moving. Deputies found the puppy in the woods the next day. The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says one of its employees stepped up to care for him while he recovered from his injuries.

The morning of Feb. 23, police in Minneapolis allegedly tried to stop Goodman in a stolen vehicle. He and another man were standing near the vehicle but ran off, the complaint states.

Officers chased after them, and one of them deployed a Taser at Goodman. He fell to the ground but then allegedly pointed a pistol with a laser sight toward the officer, who then took cover as Goodman ran away.

Soon after, an Uber driver flagged down law enforcement and said a man had offered $100 to passengers to let him join their Uber ride. One passenger accepted and opened the door, but the complaint says Goodman pointed a gun at the driver’s head and ordered everyone out before stealing the car and driving away.

A search warrant tracked Goodman’s cell phone to a St. Paul address, and law enforcement took him into custody later that day.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Goodman has been convicted of multiple felonies, including burglary, assault and drug sales, barring him from possessing a firearm.

Goodman had his first federal court appearance on Friday, and he remains in custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

He also faces several felony charges — including aggravated robbery, theft, illegally possessing a firearm and fleeing from law enforcement — in Ramsey and Hennepin counties in connection with the carjackings and chases.