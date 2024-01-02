MPD engaging community with Zencity survey

The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) is advising residents of the city about a popup ad that is asking citizens to give input on the department.

In a post on X, formally known as Twitter, the department said Minneapolitans may see a popup from Zencity, a new tool MPD is using to gather anonymous opinions on the quality of police work.

Minneapolis residents may see a survey from Zencity appear on their phones as an ad. This important new MPD tool allows you to express your anonymous opinion regarding safety and the quality of police service. It is legitimate, and we appreciate your participation. pic.twitter.com/V1p0f6qUPo — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) January 2, 2024

The department noted that the popup is not a scam and is a legitimate website.

Back in October 2023, the Minneapolis City Council approved a three-year, $500,000 contract for Zencity, a technology company that specializes in community engagement.

The company has worked with several other cities and agencies, including those in Chicago, Seattle and San Diego, offering residents another path to share comments and concerns while giving the city a better understanding of residents’ concerns, attitudes and trust in the police department.

The tool was launched in December and started gathering responses.

RELATED: MPD hopes new public survey tool improves community trust, department efficiency

For complete coverage of the Minneapolis Police Department, CLICK HERE.