MPD asks for help identifying suspect vehicle in 2022 homicide

Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public’s help in a homicide case from last spring.

The Minneapolis Police Department posted a short video on social media Monday that shows a black, four-door sedan drive past another vehicle.

According to the department, someone in the sedan fired multiple shots at the vehicle it passed, killing Eloe Lomax.

Police are asking anyone with information that could help investigators identify the sedan or anyone inside it to email policetips@minneapolismn.gov or call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. on April 27, 2022, in the 3200 block of Knox Avenue North.

This screenshot of a video released by the Minneapolis Police Department shows a suspect vehicle drive past a victim's vehicle in a 2022 homicide. (Minneapolis Police Department)

Lomax, 23, was shot in the chest and abdomen and died at a hospital.