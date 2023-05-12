What’s Happening This Weekend: Mother’s Day edition

It’s a busy Mother’s Day weekend in the Twin Cities metro area!

The Twins are playing the Cubs on Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 1:10 p.m., while the Saints play against Indianapolis at 2:07 p.m. both weekend days.

Undergraduates from the University of Minnesota will walk across the stage at Huntington Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. Stéphane Bancel, the founding CEO of pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna, is set to be the keynote speaker at the ceremony.

In Woodbury, the Just Between Friends Consignment Sale is happening at the M Health Fairview Sports Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The event is aimed at providing affordable, secondhand kids’ clothing to families from families. The event is free to all through the Just Between Friends website.

On Saturday, head over to Blaine for the Blaine Garage Sales event, complete with food trucks, free parking, water, bouncy houses, and plenty of garage sales. The sales will be located at various homes throughout the Johnsonville neighborhood. Parking and event information is available through the Blaine Garage Sales website.

Doors Open Minneapolis is slated to take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Doors Open will give Minnesotans the chance to tour theaters, businesses, sacred spaces, private clubs, sports complexes, engineering wonders, historical gems, and unopened buildings in Minneapolis. For more information, go to Doors Open Minneapolis’ website.

RELATED: INTERVIEW: Doors Open Minneapolis

The Annual Mother’s Day Bonsai Show at the Como Park Conservatory will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Every year, the Minnesota Bonsai Society shows off some of its work at the conservatory for Mother’s Day weekend. Visit the Minnesota Bonsai Society’s website for more information.

A Mom-A-Rama is scheduled for Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Malcolm Yards in Minneapolis. Every mom that attends (biological, chosen, or honorary) will receive a free mom-osa, while supplies last. Over 20 vendors will be in attendance, selling local pottery, cocktails, jewelry, and more. The event is free to all; visit Malcolm Yards website for more information.

Valleyfair is opening for the 2023 season on Sunday. The 125-acre amusement park in Shakopee is kicking off with an opening day celebration on Sunday, May 14. Valleyfair has 75 attractions, including eight roller coasters and Planet Snoopy.

RELATED: Valleyfair announces opening date