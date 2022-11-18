Most residents at Edina complex cleared to return after fire

Officials say a fire earlier this week at an Edina multi-family complex started in a second-floor kitchen.

It started at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 6300 block of Barrie Road.

While nobody was injured, people in all 39 units were displaced.

Friday, the Edina Fire Department said investigators tracked the area of origin to a kitchen in a second-floor unit. However, the cause is still under investigation.

Additionally, the department says officials have been working with contractors to ensure the building is safe and, as of Friday morning, 30 units were cleared for residents to return.

The other nine units were completely destroyed by the fire, according to Edina Fire, and the American Red Cross is helping those residents.