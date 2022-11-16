No one hurt, all 39 units a loss after late night Edina fire

Several dozen residents at an Edina multi-family building are out of their homes after a fire broke out Tuesday night.

Fortunately, everyone is okay, but firefighters have determined all 39 units are a loss.

Firefighters say the greatest challenge has been finding everyone a place to sleep, but first responders have been working with local hotels and have called the Red Cross to help.

At this time, it is believed everyone found somewhere to go.

It all started around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday when a fire alarm rang at 6328 Barrie Road.

Edina apartment fire displaces tenants. (KSTP-TV)

Multiple fire agencies arrived to find the fire on the second floor, which also spread up to the third floor and other units. Firefighters can’t say what caused the fire, but they do say the majority of damage is in a kitchen on the second floor.

They also say a few people were evaluated for smoke inhalation, but that I the extent of the injuries.

“I’m thankful everyone exited the building without any injuries. This could’ve been far worse if people were trapped inside the building,” said Edina Fire Chief Andrew Slama. “The freezing temperatures and the snow don’t assist the situation. Luckily it wasn’t frigid temperatures tonight but the snow and cold did challenge the firefighters this evening.”