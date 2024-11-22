‘Most epic foster fail’ P!nk adopts foster dog from Twin Cities area nonprofit

Singer P!nk has adopted a dog from a Twin Cities metro area nonprofit.

P!nk began fostering the dog, named Graham Cracker, in October when she stopped by the nonprofit The Bond Between in Minnetonka. Since then, the pup has traveled with P!nk around the country as she tours.

On Friday, a Facebook post from the nonprofit announced P!nk would keep the dog, in what they call “the most epic foster fail.”

On the adoption, P!nk said, “It’s official… I am a foster fail! We are keeping Graham Cracker! (Never been happier to fail). Thank you to The Bond Between for not only bringing him into our lives, but for all the tireless hard work they do to help rehome all their animals.”