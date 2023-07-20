Morrison County deputy released from hospital after being hit by vehicle

A sheriff’s deputy in Morrison County is back home after he was hit by a vehicle and hospitalized over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Patrol said 26-year-old Brady Joe Pundsack was directing traffic on Highway 25 near Pierz when a Ford Edge hit him after Pierz Freedom Fest.

Pundsack was taken to a hospital with serious injuries that were considered life-threatening at the time, officials said.

He underwent successful surgery on his neck and has continued to make progress.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office announced that Pundsack was released from the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

In a show of support for him, multiple agencies took part in a police escort from the hospital to Pundsack’s home.

“The continued support from community members and our brothers and sisters in emergency services has been amazing. We continue to express our gratitude for everyone who has reached out and we continue to pray for a successful recovery!” the department said in a social media post.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help support Pundsack and had raised more than $14,000 as of Thursday afternoon.