Morrison County sheriff’s deputy seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

A sheriff’s deputy in Morrison County suffered life-threatening injuries after a vehicle hit him on Saturday night after the Pierz Freedom Fest, officials say.

A Minnesota State Patrol report said Morrison County Sheriff’s Deputy Brady Joe Pundsack, 26, of Flensburg, was directing traffic on Highway 25 near Pierz when a Ford Edge driving north hit the deputy.

Deputy Pundsack was brought to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford Edge is a 17-year-old man. Officials say there was one other passenger in the vehicle, but both the driver and passenger are uninjured.