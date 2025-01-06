Morning fire in north Minneapolis displaces 5

No word yet on what caused the fire to break out early Monday morning on the city's north side.

For the second time in two days, five people have been displaced after a house fire in Minneapolis.

According to the city’s fire department, crews were sent to a home on the 4800 block of Camden Avenue North around 2:15 a.m. Monday after receiving a call about an outdoor porch fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames in the back of the home that were spreading to the roof.

Residents were evacuated by the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

While no one was injured, the fire burned a large hole in the back of the building, and the home is now uninhabitable due to the amount of damage.

No word as of this publishing on what caused the fire.

The Red Cross is helping the five adults who were displaced.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS early Sunday, a fire due to what officials say was a possible domestic incident broke out on the 4200 block of Irving Avenue North just before 12:30 a.m. That fire displaced three adults and two children.