5 displaced after overnight fire in Minneapolis

Five people were displaced in an overnight fire, the Minneapolis Fire Department said.

Authorities responded to a fire at a home due to a possible domestic incident on the 4200 block of Irving Avenue North around 12:24 a.m. Sunday.

Once police confirmed the scene was safe, fire crews started putting out the fire, which was found in a second-floor bedroom.

Fire officials say the home was deemed uninhabitable due to fire and water damage.

No injuries were reported, but three adults, two children and a cat were displaced. Red Cross and Behavioral Crisis Response were called to help.

Another cat was unharmed by the fire but ran away.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.