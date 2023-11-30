More Minnesotans sickened amid deadly cantaloupe-linked salmonella outbreak

Two more Minnesotans have gotten sick from salmonella-contaminated cantaloupes, and federal health officials are now telling people to avoid the fruit if they don’t know which brand produced it.

The latest figures from the Minnesota Department of Health indicate 15 Minnesotans have been infected since late October. Eight of those people were hospitalized, and two died.

Nationwide, 117 people from 34 states have fallen ill, resulting in 61 hospitalizations, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC says the outbreak is linked to Malichita and Rudy brand whole cantaloupes and various precut cantaloupe products. Stores such as Aldi, Kwik Trip and Trader Joe’s have issued recalls on precut fruit items.

Now the CDC is telling consumers not to eat precut cantaloupe if they’re unsure whether Malichita or Rudy melons were used.

Officials advise that any recalled products should be returned or thrown out, and if a cantaloupe does not have a sticker on it, people are encouraged to check with the store that sold it. Additionally, any surfaces that may have come in contact with these items should be washed with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, vomiting and dehydration.