CDC: 2 Minnesotans die, 13 sick after eating cantaloupes contaminated with Salmonella

Updated information from the Center for Disease Control reports that two Minnesotans died and 13 Minnesotans have gotten sick after eating cantaloupes that were contaminated with Salmonella.

This number is up from Nov. 17, when only five Minnesotans had got sick.

Data shows 99 people got sick nationally, the CDC reports.

The CDC says the outbreak is linked to Malichita/Rudy brand whole cantaloupes, Vinyard brand pre-cut cantaloupes, Aldi whole cantaloupe and precut fruit, Freshness Guaranteed brand pre-cut cantaloupe and RaceTrac brand pre-cut cantaloupe.

Anyone who has purchased these products should not eat them and is advised to return them or throw them away, the CDC said. Any surfaces that may have come in contact with these items should be washed with hot, soapy water or a dishwasher.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, vomiting and dehydration.