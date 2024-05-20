Moorhead Police asking for help to find missing woman

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has issued an endangered missing person alert for a woman last seen in Moorhead on Monday.

The press release says that 35-year-old Venita Abbott was last seen leaving the 3000 block of 41st Avenue South in Moorhead on Monday wearing a tan t-shirt, pink leggings, and tan sneakers.

She is described as being a white woman with red hair, green eyes, and about 5′ 9″ tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, call the Moorhead Police Department at 701-451-7660, or email FacebookTips@moorheadpolice.com.