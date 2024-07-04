Moondance Jam to offer refunds after cancelling national headliners

Organizers for the music festival Moondance Jam announced via a Facebook post that refunds would be available for people who no longer wish to attend after the national headliners were canceled.

The festival previously did not offer refunds.

Those who wish for a refund can call (218) 836-1055.

The national headliners included the Goo Goo Dolls and Lynyrd Skynyrd, according to previous social media posts from Moondance Jam. There will still be regional acts at the July 18-20 event.

A Facebook post attributed the lineup change to financial struggles, saying, “… despite our best efforts, we have not met the necessary financial thresholds to produce a festival with national touring attractions this year. In light of these financial hurdles, we cannot proceed with any national touring lineup.”

Updates to the lineup will be updated on the Moondance Jam website, and event organizers say they’re bringing back Camp Moondance on the same dates as the Moondance Jam.