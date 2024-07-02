Northern Minnesota music festival cancels national headliners without offering refunds

A three-day rock n’ roll festival in northern Minnesota has canceled its national headliners just weeks before the event due to “financial hurdles.”

In a Facebook post, Moondance Jam organizers said the event will remove its national headliners while retaining its regional headliners for the July 18-20 event happening in Walker.

Those who purchased tickets for the shows have some options — but a refund is not one of them. According to organizers, people with tickets can still use them at the event and receive an additional four tickets at the gate, exchange them for the Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos or the Moondance Harvest Moon Festival, or roll them over next year.

The Facebook post attributed the lineup change to financial struggles, saying, “… despite our best efforts, we have not met the necessary financial thresholds to produce a festival with national touring attractions this year. In light of these financial hurdles, we cannot proceed with any national touring lineup.”

The national headliners included the Goo Goo Dolls and Lynyrd Skynyrd, according to previous social media posts from Moondance Jam.

Updates to the lineup will be updated on the Moondance Jam website, and event organizers say they’re bringing back Camp Moondance on the same dates as the Moondance Jam.

