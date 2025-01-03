Money Minute: Out of debt

In today’s Money Minute, Paul Folger spoke with a woman who found herself in debt and how she’s turning her financial life around.

When Jennifer Vall’s son was diagnosed with leukemia in 2020, she took medical leave to help him.

“We spent nine months in the hospital,” Vall said.

This was during Covid as he got on the road to recovery.

“Months after I returned to work, I was diagnosed with cancer,” said Vall. “One thing with cancer, the bills don’t stop … I turned to credit cards for living expenses.”

When her credit card balances quickly passed $15,000, she knew she needed help.

“That was the point where I reached out to Money Management International,” Vall said.

They negotiated her bills with credit card companies and started paying them for her, helping her get control of her finances — she just provides cash to them once a month.

“Within 24 hours, I knew how much to pay on what day of the month,” Vall added. “They essentially manage those accounts until everything is paid off.”

Vall says within four years, she should have it all paid up, and as for the cancer, they are both doing very well.

Money Management International has been approved by the National Foundation for Credit Counseling (NFCC). Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office approves NFCC and Lutheran Social Services for Minnesotans.