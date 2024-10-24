Money Minute: Job scams

If you are a recent graduate and looking for work, here’s a warning: Job scammers are looking for you right now.

“You graduate from college, you’re looking for work,” said Shannon Doyle with LSS Financial Counseling.

As you fill out the online applications and job search sites, beware that fake jobs are out there. So much so that in April, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) put out a warning about these scams.

Experts say the victims are typically ripped off after the employer hires them from online interviews.

“The employer sends you a check to buy equipment or to get training,” Doyle said.

Chances are, it’s all bogus.

You cash the check, but there’s no money behind it and you’re stuck with no money, bounced check fees and purchased equipment for a job that doesn’t exist. Experts say your new employer should provide the equipment you need out of the company funds.

To fight this issue, the FTC says to check these things:

Look up the name of the company or the person hiring you.

Reach out directly and make sure the call came from the correct source.

Get the hours, job duties and pay in writing.

Talk to a trusted person you know and take your time making the decision.

And remember the old saying: “If it seems too good to be true, it probably is,” Doyle notes.

The bottom line is that working for a living shouldn’t cost you money from your personal account.

