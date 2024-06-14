Money Minute: Getting financial help

Recently in “Money Minute,” we’ve looked at the financial fitness of military and civilian families, which showed that some families could use some help getting a handle on their finances.

While reaching out for help can be “uncomfortable,” Bruce McClary, with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling, says it can make a big difference.

“You are getting advice and spending time with a financial professional that can answer your questions and help you make better informed choices,” McClary said.

He adds that where people get that help is just as important and recommends starting with a nonprofit.

“If you act quickly and respond to something from the radio or internet,” McClary says, “you could be setting your self to be getting ripped off or worse.”

Instead, nonprofits — which typically have websites ending in “.org” — can connect you with reliable help.

Again, it’s important to be cautious and be wary of anyone asking for money for big fees.

The Minnesota Attorney General’s Office recommends starting with the National Foundation for Credit Counseling or Lutheran Social Services.