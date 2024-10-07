Money Minute: Financial literacy workshop

A recent survey from the Foundation for Credit Counseling found that 80% of us feel like we could use some financial advice from a professional.

LSS Financial Counseling, a service of the Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, is here to help. They’re hosting free financial literacy workshops, which will be sponsored by Cummins.

On Wednesdays in October, you can learn:

Budgeting to create savings(Oct. 9)

Debt reduction and asset building(Oct. 16)

Building a good credit rating(Oct. 23)

Consumer protections and financial institutions(Oct. 30)

Learn more in the flyer below or by clicking here.