Money Minute: Amazon cart

Christmas is just a couple of weeks away, so it’s time to have the Amazon talk.

It’s so easy to click and buy, but here’s a tip that could save you money all next year.

“It’s so easy to spend money nowadays,” says Nicole Middendorf, Prosperwell Financial CEO.

Her advice is to “put whatever you want in your Amazon cart,” but added, “Do not let yourself hit complete and check out until Friday.”

Then she said to ask yourself if you really need whatever items you have in the cart.

“You’re going to get things you need or really, truly want,” said Middendorf.