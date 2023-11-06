Monday is the last day of early voting in Minnesota ahead of Election Day

There are city council seats up for grabs in both Minneapolis and St. Paul, as well as a possible sales tax increase in St. Paul.

Monday is the final day for in-person early voting ahead of Election Day voting on Tuesday.

Most absentee voting locations will be open Monday during normal hours.

Polls on Tuesday will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Find your polling locations here, and additional information about Minneapolis elections can be found here.

In addition, 16- and 17-year-olds can now pre-register to vote so they’re ready to cast their ballot when they turn 18. CLICK HERE to register online.

Municipal elections usually don’t get as much turnout or attention as presidential or midterm years, but there are still several seats and issues on the ballot across the state.

CLICK HERE to see a list of all ballot questions shared with the Minnesota Secretary of State. The questions focus on a wide range of issues from tax increases to school district referendums, but among them is a proposed sales tax increase in St. Paul that would give it the highest sales tax of any city in the state.

The Minneapolis City Council election also has high stakes, potentially shifting power away from Mayor Frey if more progressive candidates are voted in to overcome his vetoes.