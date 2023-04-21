Mold growth found in delta-9 THC syrup, MDA says

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) released an alert on Friday telling consumers to avoid taking Wonky Weed’s delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) syrup due to the fact that there was mold found in the product.

In a recent inspection related to a separate ongoing civil lawsuit, the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy said it identified mold growth in Wonky Weed’s THC syrup products.

In a statement, the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy said it is also concerned about the amount of THC in the product, saying, “Under the law, an edible cannabinoid product sold in Minnesota must not contain more than five milligrams (mg) of any hemp-derived THC in a single serving or more than a total of 50mg per package. Per the label, Wonky Weeds Delta-9 THC syrup contains 700mg of THC per bottle, or approximately 23mg per dose.”

In December 2022, the Board of Pharmacy sued three edible retailers, including Wonky Weed, for violating state laws by selling a product with a higher THC potency than legally allowed.

Minnesota statutes require THC manufacturers to give samples to an independent, accredited laboratory to be tested and compared with the Board of Pharmacy’s standards. As a part of the 2022 civil lawsuit, the Board is alleging Wonky Weed and other manufacturers failed to provide testing results.

