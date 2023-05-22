MnDOT to open Highways 19, 93 in Henderson Monday afternoon

State transportation officials say drivers in the Henderson area will have an easier time getting around starting late Monday afternoon.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), both areas previously closed on Highway 19 and Highway 93 will be reopened at 4:30 p.m. However, traffic is restricted on Highway 19 from Henderson to Highway 169 to a weight limit of seven tons.

In addition, the agency says a shoulder is closed on westbound Highway 19.

The sections of Highways 19 and 93 are the last of the previously closed roadways to be reopened following the spring flooding.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, the highways closed on May 14. At the time, road closures and mudslides were being caused by heavy rainfall throughout the Minnesota River Valley.

Henderson was hit especially hard, as three of the four routes into the city were closed due to rising water levels. In addition to Highways 93 and 19 being closed, County Road 6 at the edge of the city was also blocked.

On Friday, the Highway 99 Minnesota River Bridge in St. Peter reopened after being closed for two days due to flooding.

RELATED: Flooding on Minnesota River causes portions of Carver, Scott County highways to close