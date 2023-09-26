MnDOT to hold public meetings for Highway 61 study

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is hosting two public meetings in September and October to get the public’s input on the Highway 61 study.

The first meeting is happening Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Battle Creek Recreation Center in St. Paul.

According to a spokesperson from MnDOT, officials will discuss what the Highway 61 study covers and ask for the public’s input and questions.

The Highway 61 study from Interstate 94 to Lower Afton Road is being done from June 2023 through January 2025. Construction is expected to begin in 2027.

A second, virtual meeting is scheduled for Oct. 5 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. A link for that meeting can be found HERE.

MnDOT is conducting the Highway 61 study to determine what safety, mobility, and accessibility improvements are needed to support the ways people travel along and across Highway 61, officials with MnDOT say.

Anyone unable to attend either meeting can leave comments using an online survey.

