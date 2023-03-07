MnDOT, Hastings to hold public meeting on Highway 61 concerns

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is holding a public meeting about Highway 61 improvement alternatives in Hastings on Tuesday evening.

The meeting, which will address Highway 61 operations, safety and stakeholder needs, will start at 5 p.m. at Hastings City Hall.

MnDOT and the city of Hastings are in the process of evaluating transportation needs and improvements along Highway 61 from Fourth Street to 36th Street. The study is expected to wrap up in spring 2023.

The meeting will begin with a presentation covering transportation analysis and community input from the previous two meetings in May and August 2022. An open house-style meeting will follow the presentation.

