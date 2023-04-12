MnDOT: Over 220 construction projects planned for 2023
It’s that time of year: temperatures are climbing and road construction projects are getting underway.
This year, the Minnesota Department of Transporation (MnDOT) says it is planning for crews to work on more than 220 projects this year, including 171 focusing on roads and bridges and another 52 to make improvements to airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.
That total is down just slightly from last year’s goal, although the department ended up exceeding that plan by more than 20 projects.
Despite Congress passing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last spring, MnDOT says its 2023 construction plan is mostly the same as planned before that because the agency only got approval from state lawmakers to spend the extra money from the federal bill in February. Because of that, MnDOT says it expects to undertake more construction projects in 2024 and beyond, but not this year.
However, the department is reminding Minnesotans to pay attention to ongoing construction projects, watch for detours and traffic impacts, be patient and give workers room to safely do their jobs.
“After a long winter with record-setting snowfalls, MnDOT joins many Minnesotans in welcoming the arrival of spring,” MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger said in a statement. “Warmer weather also means drivers can expect to see more orange cones and work zones around the state, as well as more people working on and around highway projects. MnDOT has a robust construction program planned this year, and we need motorists’ help to keep everyone safe: obey speed limits and slow down in work zones, put away cell phones and other distractions, be patient, and plan ahead for detours.”
Below is a list of some of the significant projects MnDOT plans to work on this year. CLICK HERE to see a more complete and detailed list of 2023 construction projects.
- I-94 resurfacing from Oakdale to Lakeland — The $120 million project, which isn’t expected to finish until fall 2024, is set to resume next week and includes resurfacing the road, adding a new eastbound lane from I-494 to Woodbury Drive, upgrading pedestrian and bicycle access and making repairs.
- Highway 10 in Anoka — The multi-year project resumes this year, with crews set to replace and repair bridges to help with traffic flow, safety and improved access for pedestrians and cyclists. It is expected to wrap up next spring.
- Highway 52 between Twin Cities and Rochester — Crews will continue work this year to resurface concrete, repair and update bridges and install a cable median barrier between Rosemount and Hampton. Work on the road between Zumbrota and Cannon Falls, which includes many of the same focuses as well as building a noise wall, will also resume and is expected to wrap up this year.
- Highway 169 in Elk River — Work to add four new interchanges aimed at improving traffic flow on Highway 169 in Elk River will continue this year, but the project isn’t expected to be complete until next year.
- Twin Ports Interchange in Duluth — The multi-year project to reconstruct the I-35/I-535/Highway 53 interchange in Duluth resumes this year. The goal of the $435 million project is to improve safety by getting rid of blind merges and left exits, as well as by replacing aging infrastructure. It won’t be done until next year.
- Highway 10/Highway 23 interchange in St. Cloud — Work is set to start on a two-year project in St. Cloud that will focus on improving the road surface, bridges, drainage and pedestrian access east of the Mississippi River in St. Cloud.
- I-94 in Alexandria — Crews’ work to resurface westbound I-94 west of Alexandria, near Highway 114, is expected to be completed this summer and fall, and work to add roundabouts along the interstate at Highway 27 is scheduled for this spring.
- I-35 in Faribault — A two-year project to resurface just shy of five miles of I-35 near Faribault will start this year.
- Highway 23 from New London to Paynesville — Also scheduled to start this year is a two-year project to expand Highway 23 from New London to Paynesville from two lanes to four lanes.
- I-35 Atkinson Bridge repair — Work to redeck and repair the Atkinson Bridge over Carlton County Road 61 is scheduled to start this spring. The project isn’t expected to be finished until next summer.
- Highway 59 near Thief River Falls — Crews will replace culverts, widen shoulders and add a roundabout near Highway 59 and Pennington County Road 3, south of Thief River Falls, this summer. The goal is to provide a smoother ride for travelers while improving safety.