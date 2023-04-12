MnDOT: Over 220 construction projects planned for 2023

It’s that time of year: temperatures are climbing and road construction projects are getting underway.

This year, the Minnesota Department of Transporation (MnDOT) says it is planning for crews to work on more than 220 projects this year, including 171 focusing on roads and bridges and another 52 to make improvements to airports, water ports, railroad crossings and transit infrastructure.

That total is down just slightly from last year’s goal, although the department ended up exceeding that plan by more than 20 projects.

Despite Congress passing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act last spring, MnDOT says its 2023 construction plan is mostly the same as planned before that because the agency only got approval from state lawmakers to spend the extra money from the federal bill in February. Because of that, MnDOT says it expects to undertake more construction projects in 2024 and beyond, but not this year.

However, the department is reminding Minnesotans to pay attention to ongoing construction projects, watch for detours and traffic impacts, be patient and give workers room to safely do their jobs.

“After a long winter with record-setting snowfalls, MnDOT joins many Minnesotans in welcoming the arrival of spring,” MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger said in a statement. “Warmer weather also means drivers can expect to see more orange cones and work zones around the state, as well as more people working on and around highway projects. MnDOT has a robust construction program planned this year, and we need motorists’ help to keep everyone safe: obey speed limits and slow down in work zones, put away cell phones and other distractions, be patient, and plan ahead for detours.”

Below is a list of some of the significant projects MnDOT plans to work on this year. CLICK HERE to see a more complete and detailed list of 2023 construction projects.