MnDOT celebrates work on 258 construction projects in 2022

With winter weather arriving in Minnesota, the state’s transportation agency is taking a look back at the work it did this year and celebrating the progress.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is still wrapping up its 2022 construction season, during which it worked on 258 road and bridge projects, officials say.

While some of those projects take multiple years to finish, many were finished up this year, including some major ones like:

Interstate 94 between Maple Grove and Clearwater,

I-94/35E improvements near downtown St. Paul,

Highway 36 between Little Canada and Stillwater,

Highway 71 in Bemidji, and

I-90 from the South Dakota border to Beaver Creek.

“This year’s robust road construction season significantly improved Minnesota’s transportation system with new roads, bridges, safer intersections, and improved accessibility for people who walk, bike or roll to their local destinations,” MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger said in a statement. “With traffic volumes back to pre-pandemic levels, we thank all Minnesotans for their patience with our road construction projects and slowing down in work zones to keep highway workers safe.”

A more detailed look at MnDOT’s 2022 construction projects by region can be found here. And, a new construction season will be here before we know it. To see future projects that are planned, click here.