MnDOT opens submissions for 2024 Name a Snowplow contest

Dust off your puns and brush up on your snow-menclature — the Minnesota Department of Transportation is now accepting submissions for its fifth annual Name a Snowplow contest.

This year’s winners will join the ranks of past winners Blader Tot Hotdish, Blizzard of Oz, Plow Bunyan and many more.

MnDOT says it each person gets one submission, and the agency will only consider entries that follow its guidelines:

Keep your name idea to 30 characters or less.

No profanity or inappropriate language.

No political slogans or references to politicians.

No repeats of past winners.

Anyone wishing to participate has until noon on Dec. 20 to submit a snowplow name using this online form. MnDOT will narrow the field down to a handful of finalists, and the public can pick their favorites in January.