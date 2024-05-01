Road, lane closures in Washington County to begin Wednesday

Road and lane closures in Lakeland are scheduled to start Wednesday evening as crews prepare to pave a section of Interstate 94.

Workers with the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) will work to pave both directions of I-94 between Highway 95 and St. Croix Trail and the St. Croix River, according to the agency.

Beginning at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, both directions of I-94 will be reduced to a single lane from just west of Highway 95 and St. Croix Trail to the middle of the river bridge.

On Thursday, May 2 at 5 a.m., both directions of I-94 will have two travel lanes until late June, according to MnDOT officials.

Motorists trying to head northbound on St. Croix Trail can take eastbound I-94, Carmichael Road, westbound I-94, and northbound Highway 95. Meanwhile, motorists traveling southbound on Highway 95 should use westbound I-94, Manning Avenue, eastbound I-94, and St. Croix Trail to bypass the road closure.

Meanwhile, a section of Highway 95 and St. Croix Trail under the I-94 bridges will close at 5 a.m. on Thursday, May 2 until early June, in order to keep motorists safe as crews work on the road.

In Woodbury, the following ramps will close on Thursday at 5 a.m. through mid-June for repaving.

Westbound I-94 ramp to Radio Drive/Inwood Avenue N Detour: westbound I-94, Keats Avenue N/Woodbury Drive, Hudson Road and Radio Drive

Radio Drive/Inwood Avenue N ramp to westbound I-94 Detour: Radio Drive/Inwood Avenue N, Hudson Boulevard, Keats Avenue N and westbound I-94



For more information on the road closures in Washington County, CLICK HERE.