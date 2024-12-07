MN State Patrol looking for public’s help regarding crash that killed 2 in Stearns County

Minnesota State Patrol is looking for help in their investigation into a crash that killed a mother and daughter on Saturday near Albany.

As previously reported, Sarah Thorine Jones, 42, was driving a Toyota Prius east on I-94 in Albany just after 2:15 p.m. when she rear-ended of an International Straight Truck.

Jones and 15-year-old Kale Teklah Olson were killed in the crash. Authorities say neither was wearing a seatbelt.

The 21-year-old driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.

Now, State Patrol is looking for any reports of unusual driving behavior near Albany before the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 320-223-6672.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Jones and Olson, who were both from Minneapolis.