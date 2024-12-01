2 killed, including a teen, in Stearns County crash

Two people, including a teenage girl, were killed in a Stearns County crash on Saturday.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol incident report, Sarah Thorine Jones, 42, was driving a Toyota Prius east on I-94 in Albany when she collided with the rear end of a International Straight Truck.

Jones and 15-year-old Kale Teklah Olson were killed in the crash. Authorities say neither were wearing a seatbelt.

The 21-year-old driver of the truck was not injured in the crash.