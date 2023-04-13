MN DNR: Free entrance to parks and recreation areas on April 22 in honor of Earth Day

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is offering free entrance to all 75 state parks and recreation areas on April 22 in honor of Earth Day.

This will be the first of four days this year in which the DNR waives the vehicle permit fee at all state parks and recreation areas.

Several state parks will have Earth Day events which include a celebration at Gooseberry Falls State Park and clean-up events at Frontenac, Lake Bemidji and Myre-Big Island state parks.

“Minnesota state parks and recreation areas are great places to make memories with loved ones,” said Ann Pierce, director of the DNR Parks and Trails Division. “Earth Day is an ideal time to have fun outdoors and enjoy the natural resources of Minnesota. We hope those who visit on Free Park Day will have a positive experience and come back again soon.”

The DNR advises visitors to bring appropriate clothing and equipment as spring brings a variety of weather conditions.

Find the nearest state park to you by using the ParkFinder tool.