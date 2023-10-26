Missing St. Paul man’s body found near I-35E, police say; investigation active

Police say the body of a man who was found in St. Paul near Interstate 35E earlier this week was that of a missing man.

Thursday, the St. Paul Police Department said the body found near I-35E and Cayuga Street was identified as 53-year-old Eric McCloud.

It comes a week after authorities asked for the public’s help in finding McCloud, saying his family hadn’t had contact with him since Oct. 8.

As of Thursday, his cause of death was still being investigated, and police asked anyone with information about McCloud to call investigators at 651-266-5650.