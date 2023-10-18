Police ask for help finding missing St. Paul man

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a St. Paul man who hasn’t been heard from in over a week.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) issued an alert Wednesday for 53-year-old Eric McCloud.

The BCA says McCloud’s family last had contact with him at his St. Paul home on Oct. 8. However, it’s unclear where he went.

He’s described as being 5-foot-9, 210 pounds with blue eyes and a bald head.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call St. Paul Police at 651-291-1111.