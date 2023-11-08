Minnetonka residents opt to keep ranked-choice voting

With the support of 58% of voters, ranked-choice voting is here to stay in Minnetonka.

The process allows voters to pick their top three candidates for any given seat, so even if their top choice is unsuccessful, their ballot could still help decide the winner.

Opponents argue the process is confusing and expensive, while advocates say it’s easier to rank candidates in order of preference because it eliminates the need for primary elections.

In 2020, 55% of Minnetonka voters approved the change toward ranked-choice voting, joining Minneapolis, St. Paul, St. Louis Park and Bloomington.